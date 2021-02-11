ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2,932.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.45 or 0.99862462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00034660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00082608 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.