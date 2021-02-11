PARSIQ Price Tops $1.22 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $131.98 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00092541 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

