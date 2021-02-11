Particl Price Tops $1.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $66,759.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,762,107 coins and its circulating supply is 9,726,638 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

