Pascal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,804.00 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Pascal has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pascal coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $52,804.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

About Pascal

Pascal (CRYPTO:PASC) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 33,661,400 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

