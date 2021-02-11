Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 482,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 595,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

PASG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

