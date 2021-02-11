Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Trading Down 9.5%

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) dropped 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 2,015,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,892,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.58.

In other news, insider Peter Taylor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

