Patricia Moran Sells 29,400 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 1,930,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,993. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

