Patron (PAT) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $814,488.88 and $6,687.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01098776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00055286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.94 or 0.05365895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars.

