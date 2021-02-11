Pavion Blue Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.76. 61,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

