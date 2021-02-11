PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,837.15 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $125.87 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,837.15 or 0.03880850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

