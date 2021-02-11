PAYCENT Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $189,933.23 and approximately $357.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.