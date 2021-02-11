PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $11.87 on Thursday, reaching $295.05. The stock had a trading volume of 267,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

