PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.65. PCCW shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.