PCHAIN (PI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $338,297.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $338,297.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,287,171 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

