PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in January

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCSV opened at $0.04 on Thursday. PCS Edventures!.com has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.