PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.56 million, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

