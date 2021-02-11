Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in January

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PKKFF remained flat at $$2.36 during trading on Thursday. 411,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
Peak Fintech Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.