Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in January

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKKFF remained flat at $$2.36 during trading on Thursday. 411,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.