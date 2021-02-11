PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.27

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $287,214.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01085045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006128 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.72 or 0.05270988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,352,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,707,848 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

