Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.22 ($8.60).

Several brokerages have commented on PSON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 710.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.