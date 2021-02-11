Peercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $94,359.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00171439 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,767,448 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

