Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 36.3% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $937,918.17 and $50,161.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00253464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00095710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00084543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.29 or 0.90845272 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.