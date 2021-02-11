PegNet Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $950,651.00 and approximately $2,671.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

