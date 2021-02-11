Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGXPF remained flat at $$0.15 on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Pelangio Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.