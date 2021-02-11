Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,072.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,104,000 after buying an additional 589,952 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

