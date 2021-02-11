PengolinCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One PengolinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. PengolinCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,145.53 and approximately $94,385.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 21,374,180 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz

