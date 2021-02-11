PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

