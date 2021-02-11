Peony One Day Volume Reaches $2,567.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $390,506.80 and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 337.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,614,403 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

