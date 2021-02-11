PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.07. 278,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.