Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.24

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 2698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Peridot Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

