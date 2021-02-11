Perlin (PERL) Market Capitalization Tops $35.45 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and $12.04 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

