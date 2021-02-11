Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €171.85 ($202.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €163.10 ($191.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.42. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.