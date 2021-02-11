Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PMGYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.