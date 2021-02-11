Perpetual Protocol Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $169.11 million and $3.33 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.76 or 0.00016195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00255014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00084395 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

