Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Barclays raised Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Simmons reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

