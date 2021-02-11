Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,990.33 ($39.07).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,704 ($35.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,746.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,620.33. Persimmon Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

