Peter W. May Sells 1,009,875 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77.

MDLZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,486,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

