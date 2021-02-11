Peter W. May Sells 184,127 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 367,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

