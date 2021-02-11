Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.78. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,663,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

