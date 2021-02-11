Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.83. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 4,508,070 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.64.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

