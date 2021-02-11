Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. 123,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,272. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

