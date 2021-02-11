Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.78. 6,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

