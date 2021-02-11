Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 89,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

