Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,773,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 383,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

