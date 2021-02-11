Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,908,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.38. 54,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

