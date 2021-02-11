Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 885,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,366,898. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

