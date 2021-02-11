PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $14,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PG&E by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 534,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

