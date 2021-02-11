Phala.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $45.82 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00103544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00085619 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,591,919 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars.

