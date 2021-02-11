Phantasma Energy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,412.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $696,458.81 and approximately $10,412.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00096198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00077275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084588 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.80 or 0.96377591 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,090,957 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

