Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $224,469.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.84 or 1.00252660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00082086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

