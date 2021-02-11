PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Down 10.4%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.97. 558,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 392,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

